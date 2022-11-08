Potomac School boys soccer team wins MAC tourney

Motivated by an early loss, the Potomac School Panthers have parlayed disappointment into a championship season.

The Panthers have compiled a 16-1-2 record and have won both the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAC) regular season and tournament titles. The boys high-school soccer team and top seed most recently won the tourney crown with a 2-0 record, blanking the No. 2-seed Maret Frogs, 4-0, in the final at Potomac School.

The MAC tourney title was the team’s third in program history and first since 2019.

Potomac School’s one loss came in the Panthers’ fourth game, a 1-0 road setback at MAC rival Sidwell Friends. Head coach Marcelo Valencia said the team learned a lot from the loss and said the setback wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“That loss showed us what we needed to have to do to be successful, and the players have continued to do that,” Valencia.

What the Panthers have done is not lose since, going 15 matches without a loss through the MAC tourney, including an eight-match winning streak.

“What it comes down to is we have been able to score, our defense is solid and we have improved on all levels,” Valencia said.

Of the 62 goals Potomac School has scored, 14 different players have goals and 13 have assists.

Senior forward Scott Landry led the way with a single-season program record 24 goals and he led the squad in assists with 11 through the tourney. He had a goal and four assists in the tournament.

Against Maret in the final, Landry had a goal and two assists. Also scoring in that match were Davide Bertuzzi, Lloyd Marshall and J.P. Sosnitsky with goals and Watt Marin added an assist.

During two regular-season matches, Potomac School defeated Maret, 3-1, and the opponents played to a scoreless tie.

“In the first 20 or 25 minutes, Maret had their way with us until we got going and got a goal to go up 1-0,” Valencia said about the title match.

In a 4-2 semifinal victory over No. 5-seed Georgetown Day, Landry had two assists and Patrick Ritter had two goals. Luke Britton and Marin had the other goals.

Potomac School had a first-round bye.

“Scott has been very impactful. He has the special ability of being able to hit the ball with both feet, he can strike from anywhere, and he has been able to put the ball in the back of the net,” Valencia said.

In addition to Landry, top scorers for the Panthers are Ritter and Marin with six goals each. Marin has 10 assists and Ritter eight. With four goals each are Bertuzzi and Chase Edwards. Marshall, William Bennett and Clay Chapman have three apiece. With two each are Britton and Colin Cordell. Sosnitsky, Eli Butler, Fernado Falcon and Zach London each have one.

William Lyall has multiple shutouts as the Panthers’ goalie.

Potomac School earned a berth as the No. 3-seed to play in the Division I state private-school tournament, and also earned a first-round bye and a quarterfinal home game. In that contest, Potomac School won 1-0 over 11th-seed Paul VI Catholic to advance to the semifinals against No. 2-seed St. Christopher’s.

Potomac School did not make the state playoffs last season.