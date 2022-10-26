Potomac School boys soccer team enjoying strong season

The Potomac School Panthers boys soccer team began the week with a 12-1-2 overall record with six shutouts, an 8-1-2 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference mark and ranked fourth in the Division I private-school boys high-school state poll.

The team had a four-game winning streak and was unbeaten in 11 straight. The Panthers’ most recent victory was 5-0 over St. James in MAC action.

The 12 top-ranked teams at the end of the regular season earn state-tournament playoff berths. Potomac School did not make the playoffs last season.

Leading the team in scoring is senior Scott Landry, with a single-season team record 23 goals. Watt Marin and Patrick Ritter are other leading goal scorers, along with leaders in assists.

Others with multiple goals are Davide Bertuzzi, Clay Chapman, Colin Cordell, Chase Edwards and William Bennett.