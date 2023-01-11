Post-office renaming OK’d; ceremony likely in spring

A dedication ceremony is likely to be held in springtime now that legislation renaming an Arlington post office after a long-time letter-carrier has been enacted into law.

The legislation, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th), honors the late Jesus Collazos, an immigrant who worked for the Postal Service for nearly 25 years before retirement.

He served residents, including his own family, living in the coverage areas of the post office at 2200 North George Mason Drive.

Collazos, who was fighting cancer, died of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. He and his wife, Luz Miriam, had two children, Vanessa and Michael.

Sponsored

The bill (HR 7082) passed the House of Representatives on a unanimous voice vote and then was incorporated into the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package enacted into law in the waning days of the last congressional session.

With the signature of President Biden, the post office formally became the Jesus Antonio Collazos Post Office Building.