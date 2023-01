On Jan. at 2:29 p.m., two female juveniles were walking in the area of 17th Road South and South Edgewood Street when a man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and asked if they needed a ride home, Arlington police said.

The youths continued walking, then observed the suspect exit his vehicle and begin walking in the area.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, approximately 50 years old, 5’3” to 5’5”, with a mustache. He was driving a white pickup truck.