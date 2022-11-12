65.5 F
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Police: Woodbridge suspect charged for taking car in Vienna
Public Safety
Updated:

Police: Woodbridge suspect charged for taking car in Vienna

A resident living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 6 at 3:16 a.m., a former co-worker had come to his apartment and requested to stay the night.

The resident woke up during the night to find that the man allegedly had taken his wallet and vehicle.

Vienna police obtained three warrants for the man charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, grand larceny and larceny of credit cards.

Later that day, an officer from the Prince William County Police Department located the 25-year-old Woodbridge man and served the three warrants.

