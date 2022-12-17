28.5 F
Police: Woman banned from residence after domestic incident

A resident living in the 600 block of Valley Drive, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 10 at 11:32 a.m. that an unknown woman had been banging on the door to get into the home, then gotten into the resident’s vehicle.

Officers spoke to the woman, who stated she had been at the house earlier with a man living there. She advised that the man later forced her out of the home, causing injury to her shoulder and head.

Rescue personnel responded to treat the woman.

At the resident’s request, police banned the woman from the property.

Police also instructed the woman on the warrant process should she wish to pursue charges against the man.

