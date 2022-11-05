63.4 F
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Arlington Public Safety
Updated:

Police: Verbal argument escalates when knife comes out

On Oct. 29 at 8:10 p.m., a man and woman became involved in a verbal dispute in the 3100 block of 24th Street South, which escalated when one of the combatants allegedly grabbed a knife and attempted to strike another, Arlington police said.

The suspect then grabbed a second victim’s computer and threw it to the ground, causing it to break, police said.

The suspect – 22-year-old Jennyfer Orellana of Arlington – was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and destruction of property.

One of the victims sustained injuries described by police as minor, and did not require treatment by medics.

