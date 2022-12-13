Police: Two sets of vehicle tamperings investigated

On Dec. 4 at 6:41 a.m., police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle tampering in progress in the 2600 block of South Lynn Street, Arlington police said.

According to police, a witness observed three men attempting to open the doors of parked, unoccupied vehicles. The witness yelled at the suspects, and they fled in a dark-colored sedan.

In total, approximately seven vehicles in the vicinity were determined to have been entered. Nothing was reportedly stolen from them.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of vehicle tampering in the 1000 block of 16th Street South. While en route, responding officers observed two vehicles flee the scene at a high rate of speed.

Sponsored

The vehicles were later determined to have been stolen of out Arlington and Fairfax County.

Five additional vehicles were determined to have been entered and rummaged through, police said.

The suspects are described as three or four black males.