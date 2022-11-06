Police: Two in custody for series of assaults, attempted car theft

On Oct. 31 at 8:34 p.m., police began receiving reports of robberies, larcenies and assaults, all taking place in the 2800 block of Potomac Avenue, Arlington police said.

A lookout for the suspects was broadcast, and responding officers located them in the area of South Clark Street and 35th Street South. They were taken into custody without incident, police said.

According to police, the suspects allegedly approached a number of individuals, demanding their personal property, and stole items that included a purse, credit cards and phone. In addition, two phones were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the area, and the suspects attempted to enter a parked, occupied vehicle in the 700 block of 23rd Street South, police said.

The first suspect – 25-year-old Tyrail Leonard of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, grand larceny, petty larceny and eight counts of robbery.

The second suspect –34-year-old Delante Williams of Hyattsville – was arrested and charged with attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of credit-card theft and three counts of robbery.