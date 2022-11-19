Police: Two charged in thefts from multiple vehicles

On Nov. 13 at 3:03 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of 9th Road South for a report of auto larcenies taking place, Arlington police said.

Responding officers determined that the suspect or suspects allegedly had smashed the windows of three vehicles and stole airbags from two before fleeing in a vehicle.

A lookout was broadcast based on information from the reporting party, and officers located the suspect vehicle at 28th Street South and 26th Street South. Two occupants were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects – 25-year-old Yuchen Zhang and 43-year-old Asidorn Damrongchai, each of Manassas – were arrested and charged with a host of offenses, including grand larceny, tampering with auto, destruction of property, possession of burglarious tools, possession of stolen items with the intent to sell, conspiracy to commit larceny, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a radar detector.