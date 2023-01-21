37.1 F
Police: Town employee reports dog poo smeared inside vehicle

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
An employee at Vienna Town Hall, 127 Center St., S., told Vienna police that sometime between Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. someone had entered his unlocked work truck and put dog feces on the steering wheel.

