Police: Town employee reports dog poo smeared inside vehicle
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
January 21, 2023

An employee at Vienna Town Hall, 127 Center St., S., told Vienna police that sometime between Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. and Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. someone had entered his unlocked work truck and put dog feces on the steering wheel.