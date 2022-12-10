33.7 F
Tysons
Saturday, December 10, 2022
type here...
FairfaxPolice: Tow-truck driver assaulted by vehicle owner
FairfaxNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Tow-truck driver assaulted by vehicle owner

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
reserved parking tenants only signage
Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

A tow-truck driver told Vienna police that on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. he had been called to the parking lot at 165 Maple Ave., E., by the property owner to tow an employee’s vehicle parked in violation of the lease agreement.

The employee saw the tow-truck driver loading up his vehicle and he came out of his business to try to stop him, police said. The employee allegedly grabbed the tow-truck driver’s arm in an attempt to keep him from strapping down his vehicle, police said.

Police advised the tow-truck driver of the warrant process should he wish to pursue charges against the employee.

Previous article
Police: Restaurants ban customers for untoward behavior
Next article
Conservation grants aim to boost Chesapeake Bay watershed
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Shots fired, building damaged, no one injured

On Dec. 7 at 4:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Columbia Pike for a report...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.