Police: Tow-truck driver assaulted by vehicle owner

A tow-truck driver told Vienna police that on Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. he had been called to the parking lot at 165 Maple Ave., E., by the property owner to tow an employee’s vehicle parked in violation of the lease agreement.

The employee saw the tow-truck driver loading up his vehicle and he came out of his business to try to stop him, police said. The employee allegedly grabbed the tow-truck driver’s arm in an attempt to keep him from strapping down his vehicle, police said.

Police advised the tow-truck driver of the warrant process should he wish to pursue charges against the employee.