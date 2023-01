On Jan. 8 at 12:14 p.m., a woman was in an establishment in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard when she became involved in a verbal dispute with three other women, which escalated when the victim was assaulted, Arlington police said.

The incident was reported to police about an hour later, and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The suspects are described as Hispanic females, in their mid-20s, with skinny builds.