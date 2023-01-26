Police: Thieves targeting newly installed gaming machines

Fairfax County police detectives continue to investigate thefts of, and from, gaming machines at 7-Eleven stores throughout the county, police said Jan. 24.

Since the end of last year, six thefts have occurred. In each incident, thieves entered the store and forcibly removed the devices or opened the machines to steal money. Thefts occurred at these 7-Eleven locations:

• 1357 Chain Bridge Road in McLean on Dec. 29 at 4:30 a.m.

• 8017 Braddock Road in Springfield on Dec. 29 at 8 a.m.

• 6464 Lincolnia Road in Alexandria on Jan. 12 at 5:15 a.m.

• 4818 Beauregard St. in Alexandria on Jan. 21 at 10:59 a.m.

Attempted thefts occurred:

• 8434 Frye Road in Alexandria on Jan. 16 at 1:10 p.m.

• 7214 Beulah St. in Alexandria on Jan. 16 at 4:23 p.m.



Detectives and crime-prevention officers continue to work closely with business owners to provide tips to help keep them and their property safe, police said.

Business owners should secure gaming machines and ATMs to the floor, ensure security cameras are in good working order and clear any obstructions away from windows on the front of the businesses.

If a crime is in progress, businesses should contact police immediately.

Detectives are seeking the community’s assistance with identifying the suspects in these cases.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards and should leave contact information if they wish for a detective to follow up with them.