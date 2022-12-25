17.3 F
Tysons
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Police: Thieves targeting mail across Vienna

The Vienna Police Department reported a number of instances of mail theft in recent days:

•• An employee at the Vienna Police Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 11 that mail carriers had located packages on Abbotsford Drive, that had been delivered to other addresses in the town.

The packages had been taken from various residences, opened and discarded, police said.

•• An employee at the Vienna Post Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police that, sometime between Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 7 a.m., someone had pried open the mailbox at Lawyers Road and Church Street, N.W., and stolen all the mail.

