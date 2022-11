An employee at Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that, on Nov. 2 at 5:15 p.m., a man had stolen the tip jar from the drive-through window at the business.

The event is the second of its kind in two weeks. The owner of the Dairy Queen store at 304 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that she was in the back room on Oct. 28 at 5:05 p.m. when someone entered the business, stole the money from the tip jar and immediately left the store.