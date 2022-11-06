Police: Suspects run through W-L stands, cause mayhem, bicycle away

On Oct. 28 at 9:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Stafford Street for a report of a fight during or immediately after a football game at Washington-Liberty High School.

According to police, four juvenile youths climbed a fence and entered the stadium. As they began running through the stands, the youths knocked a man to the ground twice before fleeing the area on bicycles.

The victim declined treatment from medics on the scene.

The suspects were described as males; they were wearing black hoodies and ski masks.