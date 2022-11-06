71.2 F
Tysons
Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonPolice: Suspects run through W-L stands, cause mayhem, bicycle away
ArlingtonNewsPolitics
Updated:

Police: Suspects run through W-L stands, cause mayhem, bicycle away

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

On Oct. 28 at 9:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Stafford Street for a report of a fight during or immediately after a football game at Washington-Liberty High School.

According to police, four juvenile youths climbed a fence and entered the stadium. As they began running through the stands, the youths knocked a man to the ground twice before fleeing the area on bicycles.

The victim declined treatment from medics on the scene.

The suspects were described as males; they were wearing black hoodies and ski masks.

Previous article
Fairfax police now have another tool in effort to restrain suspects
Next article
Police: Two in custody for series of assaults, attempted car theft
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonScott McCaffrey -

Police: Alleged assaulter taken into custody

On Nov. 3 at 1:47 p.m., an individual was walking in the area of South Glebe Road at 6th...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.