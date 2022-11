On Nov. 20 at 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of North Adams Street for a report of a burglary and assault, Arlington police said.

According to police, a male victim and two female witnesses were inside a residence when three men known to them made entry and assaulted the victim.

The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. Investigation is continuing, police said.

The victim sustained injuries described as non-life-threatening.