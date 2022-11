On Nov. 3 at 4:37 a.m., a man approached a woman in the 1900 block of Fort Myer Drive and attempted to engage her in conversation, Arlington police said.

When the woman refused, the suspect left the area but returned and allegedly threw pieces of concrete at her, resulting in a laceration, police said. The suspect then fled on a bicycle.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’6”, 160 pounds, with short, curly black hair.