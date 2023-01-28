32 F
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Police: Suspect steals smokes from 7-Eleven storeroom
Police: Suspect steals smokes from 7-Eleven storeroom

Sun Gazette Newspapers
single cigarette stick with ashes stick
Photo by Mathew MacQuarrie on Unsplash

An employee at 7-Eleven, 427 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that on Jan. 24 between 7:23 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. a man had forced entry into a cabinet in the store’s security room and stolen several cartons of cigarettes.

