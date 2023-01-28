FairfaxPolice: Suspect steals smokes from 7-Eleven storeroom FairfaxNewsPublic Safety Updated: January 28, 2023 Police: Suspect steals smokes from 7-Eleven storeroom By Sun Gazette Newspapers January 28, 2023 Share FacebookTwitter Photo by Mathew MacQuarrie on Unsplash Must Read FeaturedFor the Sun Gazette - January 28, 2023Warmer waters cause challenges for Bay restoration Real EstateSun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023Remodelers still upbeat, but confidence has faded SportsDave Facinoli - January 28, 2023Flint Hill senior scores 37 points OpinionCarol McEwen - January 27, 2023‘Old School’ column: A picture is worth … Real EstateSun Gazette Newspapers - January 27, 20232022 home sales down, prices up in most Va. localities Sun Gazette Newspapers An employee at 7-Eleven, 427 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police that on Jan. 24 between 7:23 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. a man had forced entry into a cabinet in the store’s security room and stolen several cartons of cigarettes. TagscigarettestheftVienna Police Department Share FacebookTwitter Previous articleMan reported to be photographing children suspiciouslyNext articleWarmer waters cause challenges for Bay restoration - Advertisement - Latest News ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023Police: Carjackers take vehicle, abandon it in PG County On Jan. 25 at 8:05 p.m., a man was inside his parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Crystal... Arlington Police: Arrest made in stabbing among acquaintances Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 Arlington Officers assaulted in separate incidents Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 Arlington Police seek more suspects in trail-assault incidents Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 News Man charged with drunkenness, banned from Vienna tavern Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 - Advertisement - More Articles Like This Man charged with drunkenness, banned from Vienna tavern News Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 Vienna police cite youth after joy ride Fairfax Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 Man reported to be photographing children suspiciously Fairfax Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023 Association notified after patron suspects scam Fairfax Sun Gazette Newspapers - January 28, 2023