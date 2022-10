On Oct. 28 at 1:31 a.m., an individual was walking in the 3900 block of 4th Street North when he observed a man walking behind him, Arlington police said.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim and a physical altercation ensued, during which time the suspect struck the victim several times before stealing his phone and fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, approximately 5’7”, with short black hair. He was wearing a red sweater and dark jeans.