Police: Suspect in theft threatens employee

On Dec. 21 at 10:06 p.m., two men entered a business in the 300 block of 23rd Street South, with one of the men requesting assistance from a clerk while the second began placing items into a basket, Arlington police said.

At some point, one of the suspects verbally threatened the employee, and both suspects fled with merchandise.

The suspects are described as black males, one 40 to 50 years old, 6’2” or 6’3”, 220 to 240 pounds, with short, salt-and-pepper hair, the second 30 to 40 years old, 5’10” to 5 feet tall, with an average build, wearing a black beanie. Both were wearing facemasks.