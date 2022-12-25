17.3 F
ArlingtonPolice: Suspect charged with abduction, assault/battery
Updated:

Police: Suspect charged with abduction, assault/battery

(Arlington County government photo)

On Dec. 16 at 5:45 p.m., a man and a woman were engaged in a verbal dispute in a home in the 4200 block of Campbell Avenue which escalated, at which time the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and prevented her from leaving the home and contacting police, Arlington police said.

The victim subsequently was able to leave and contact police.

The suspect – 29-year-old Fernando Martinez Tellez of Arlington – was arrested and charged with abduction, assault-and-battery and preventing an emergency call.

The victim sustained injuries that were described as minor.

