Police: Suspect assaults woman not once but twice

On Dec. 7 at about 5:30 p.m., an individual was waiting at a crosswalk at the Arlington Boulevard trail at 10th Street North when a man approached her from behind and touched her buttocks before fleeing on foot, Arlington police said.

The victim continued traveling and was in the 2400 block of North Pershing Drive when the suspect reapproached her from behind and wrapped his arms around her shoulders, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.

The victim yelled and the suspect fled the area on foot.

The victim sustained injuries described as minor, but declined medical attention.

Sponsored

The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’8” to 5’10”, with a medium build.