Saturday, January 14, 2023
Police: Suspect assaults office after returning to scene of incident
Police: Suspect assaults office after returning to scene of incident

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
On Jan. 9 at 12:19 a.m., officers investigating a fight that had occurred in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard found that one of the alleged combatants had returned to the scene after departing, Arlington police said.

As an officer approached the suspect, he attempted to flee on foot, police said. Another officer stopped the suspect, but a struggle ensued and the suspect assaulted the officer, police said.

The suspect – 25-year-old Jonathan Tchougoue of Columbia, Md. – was arrested and charged with assault on police, obstruction of justice, drunk in public and possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

