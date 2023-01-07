Police: Stalking suspect arrested after standoff in Vienna

Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E.

Vienna police responded to several calls about disorderly conduct at the residence throughout the day, and obtained arrest warrants for the suspect.

“Officers observed him throwing things off his balcony and threatening others,” said Vienna Police Chief James Morris.

The suspect “locked himself in his home, did not answer telephone calls from police, and Vienna officers attempted to communicate with him verbally through his front door to serve the warrants,” Morris said. “When those attempts were unsuccessful, Vienna police contacted the Fairfax County Police Department for assistance.”

Sponsored

The suspect now faces five misdemeanor assault charges in Vienna and one felony stalking charge related to an outstanding warrant in a neighboring jurisdiction, police said.