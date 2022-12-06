Police: Special-education teacher charged with assaulting student

Detectives from the Child Abuse Squad of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau have arrested a George C. Marshall High School special-education teacher on two counts of simple assault of a special needs student, police said Dec. 2.

On Sept. 28, a school employee allegedly witnessed Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church assault the student. The employee reported it to the school administration, police said.

During the school’s investigation, another teacher reported they had observed Bonzano physically assault the student approximately six months earlier. That incident was not reported at the time it occurred, police said.

Detectives were notified Oct. 13, assumed the investigation and conducted numerous interviews. Detectives on Dec. 2 obtained and served Bonzano with two summons-releasable warrants for simple assault.