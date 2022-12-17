Police: Sneaker deal gone awry turns into robbery

On Dec. 11 at 3:38 p.m., four individuals approached two men in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street and inquired about purchasing sneakers from one of the individuals, Arlington police said.

The individual declined, and the groups separated, but later, the suspects re-approached the victims and demanded their property, police said. During the incident, two of the suspects lifted their shirts to display firearms in their waistbands, police said.

The suspects then stole sneakers, headphones and a wallet containing cash, a bank card and personal items. They then fled.

Responding officers established a perimeter but did not local the suspects, described as four black males in their late teens to early 20s.

No injuries were reported.