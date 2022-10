Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Army Navy Drive on Oct. 22 at 2:41 a.m., after a group of four men had been involved in a fight inside a hotel, Arlington police said.

The suspects left the scene prior to the arrival of police; responding officers canvassed the area and determined that a shot had been fired outside the building.

Damage to an exterior ceiling was found, but no injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as black males, 25 to 30 years old.