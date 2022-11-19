Police: Shoplifter displays knife, makes threats

On Nov. 10 at 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a brandishing, Arlington police said.

According to police, a man had exited a business with stolen merchandise when he was confronted by store employees, during which time he displayed a knife and threatened the employees before fleeing the immediate scene.

The suspect continued to hold the knife until he was confronted by a security officer, when he dropped it, police said.

The suspect attempted to flee the area on foot but was located in the area by responding officers and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect – 44-year-old Justin Clark of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with robbery, disorderly conduct and possession of Schedule I/II controlled substances. He was held without bond.