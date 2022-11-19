30.7 F
Tysons
Saturday, November 19, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonPolice: Shoplifter displays knife, makes threats
ArlingtonNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Shoplifter displays knife, makes threats

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
gray pocket knife with black handle on gray surface
Photo by Jimmy Chang on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

On Nov. 10 at 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Hayes Street for a report of a brandishing, Arlington police said.

According to police, a man had exited a business with stolen merchandise when he was confronted by store employees, during which time he displayed a knife and threatened the employees before fleeing the immediate scene.

The suspect continued to hold the knife until he was confronted by a security officer, when he dropped it, police said.

The suspect attempted to flee the area on foot but was located in the area by responding officers and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Sponsored

The suspect – 44-year-old Justin Clark of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with robbery, disorderly conduct and possession of Schedule I/II controlled substances. He was held without bond.

Previous article
Police: Two charged in thefts from multiple vehicles
Next article
Verbal dispute escalates, then police are called in
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Shooting inside residential building leads to multiple charges

On Nov. 15 at 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man screaming outside a residential...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.