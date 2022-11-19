30.7 F
Tysons
Saturday, November 19, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonPolice: Shooting inside residential building leads to multiple charges
ArlingtonNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Shooting inside residential building leads to multiple charges

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
black and silver revolver on red textile
Photo by Arnav Singhal on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

On Nov. 15 at 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man screaming outside a residential building in the 1700 block of North Pierce Street, Arlington police said.

As officers were responding, the Emergency Communications Center received an additional call for service, reporting shots fired at the same location, police said.

According to police, an individual allegedly discharged a firearm inside a residence, causing damage. A search of the residence revealed additional property damage and flooding inside the unit, which impacted other residential units in the property, police said.

A firearm was recovered on the scene, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Sponsored

The suspect – 40-year-old Hesham Dean of Arlington – was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, destruction of property and discharging a weapon within an occupied building. He was held without bond.

Previous article
Verbal dispute escalates, then police are called in
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Verbal dispute escalates, then police are called in

On Nov. 14, a man and a woman were involved in a verbal dispute in the 1600 block of...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.