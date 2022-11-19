Police: Shooting inside residential building leads to multiple charges

On Nov. 15 at 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man screaming outside a residential building in the 1700 block of North Pierce Street, Arlington police said.

As officers were responding, the Emergency Communications Center received an additional call for service, reporting shots fired at the same location, police said.

According to police, an individual allegedly discharged a firearm inside a residence, causing damage. A search of the residence revealed additional property damage and flooding inside the unit, which impacted other residential units in the property, police said.

A firearm was recovered on the scene, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect – 40-year-old Hesham Dean of Arlington – was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm, destruction of property and discharging a weapon within an occupied building. He was held without bond.