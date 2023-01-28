Police seek more suspects in trail-assault incidents

The Arlington County Police Department is seeking additional victims following the arrest of a 17-year-old youth for an assault that occurred last year.

The incident took place Nov. 29 at 3:05 p.m. on the trail adjacent to the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard. According to police, a woman was running on the trail when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks and continued running.

Detectives in January identified the suspect and obtained a petition for assault-and-battery. Because of his age, his name was not released.

Police say similar incidents occurred in the Clarendon-Courthouse and Radnor-Fort Myer Heights neighborhoods in November and December that may be connected.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe there may be additional incidents that have not been reported,” county police said.

Anyone who may have been the victim of a similar incident is asked to call the investigating officer at (703) 228-4194 or e-mailing cmulrain@arlingtonva.us. Information also can be provided anonymously through Arlington County Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS.