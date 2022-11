On Dec. 19 at 6:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Crystal Drive for a report of a robbery by force, Arlington police said.

According to police, two men entered the business and removed a cash drawer. When an employee confronted them, a struggle ensued and the suspects struck the victim before fleeing on foot with the cash drawer.

The victim declined medical treatment.

The suspects are described as black males, wearing all-black clothing.