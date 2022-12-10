Police: Restaurants ban customers for untoward behavior

The Vienna Police Department recently handled two cases of restaurants banning patrons for inappropriate behavior:

• An employee at Panera Bread, 136 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Dec. 2 at 4:33 p.m. that a man was refusing to leave the restaurant.

Officers spoke to the man and, at the request of the management, advised him that he was banned from the premises.

• An employee at Wawa, 465 Maple Ave., W., informed Vienna police on Dec. 4 at 2:16 a.m. that a man continuously was coming into the store, changing clothes in the bathroom and causing a disruption.

Sponsored

An officer spoke to the man and, at the request of the store’s management, banned him from the premises.