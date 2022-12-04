Police report several incidents of grand larceny

The Arlington County Police Department reported several incidents of grand larceny in recent days.

• On Nov. 23 at 2:55 p.m., an individual in the area of North Jackson Street at Wilson Boulevard reported seeing an individual rummaging through his vehicle, Arlington police said.

The victim followed the suspect, at which time the suspect brandished a knife and escaped the area, police said.

Approximately 25 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Washington Boulevard for a suspect matching the description of the previous incident, who had stolen an unoccupied, running vehicle. The vehicle later was located unoccupied in the 2200 block of 19th Court North.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 years old, 5’6” or 5’7”, with long curly hair.

• On Nov. 28 at 3:31 p.m., an individual entered a store in the 4100 block of Wilson Boulevard and stole multiple pairs of eyeglasses before fleeing the scene on foot, Arlington police said.

Responding officers located the suspect in the Ballston Metro station and took him into custody.

The suspect – 56-year-old Eric Harmon of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with grand larceny, larceny with the intent to sell and destruction of property.

While the investigation was being conducted, employees of a nearby store reported a theft of eyeglasses that took place Sept. 21. Investigation into that incident is continuing.