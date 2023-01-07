Police report multiple shots-fired incidents in recent days

Arlington police recorded a number of shots-fired incidents across the county over the past week.

• On Dec. 31 at 6:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of 11th Street South after residents reported what they believed to be shots fired in or near their home, Arlington police said.

Responding officers recovered evidence confirming shots had been fired, and located property damage to an exterior window and interior wall of the residence and a vehicle parked outside.

No injuries were reported, and there is no suspect description, police said.

• On Jan. 1 at 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of 28th Street South for a report of shots heard, Arlington police said.

During the course of the investigation, officers recovered evidence confirming shots had been fired in the area.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

• On Jan. 1 at 9:34 p.m., an individual returned home to the 500 block of South Veitch Street after an extended absence to note damage to a bedroom, Arlington police said.

Responding officers recovered evidence confirming a shot had been fired, and located property damage to a ceiling within a bedroom, police said.

There is no suspect description. No injuries were reported.

• On Jan. 4 at 12:38 p.m., an individual was inside his home in the 100 block of South Cleveland Street when he located damage to a bedroom, Arlington police said.

Responding officers recovered a bullet and located property damage to a ceiling, police said. No injuries were reported.