Saturday, January 7, 2023
Police: Released on bond, Vienna man violates protective order
Updated:

Police: Released on bond, Vienna man violates protective order

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
blue bmw car in a dark room
Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

A resident living in the 400 block of Nutley Street, N.W., on Jan. 3 at 7:14 a.m. reported her grandson allegedly threw a shoe at her during an argument, Vienna police said.

When her other grandson intervened to stop his cousin from injuring their grandmother, a struggle ensued, police said.

Police arrested the 36-year-old Vienna man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with misdemeanor assault, served him with an emergency protective order and released him on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

On Jan. 3 at 12:15 p.m., a resident at the same address reported his cousin was inside the home in violation of a protective order.

Police again arrested the man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with violating a protective order and held him on a $1,000 secured bond.

