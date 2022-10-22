Police: Pizza-deliverer robbed, has vehicle stolen

On Oct. 19 at 11:20 p.m., Arlington officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Dickerson Street for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, a man was delivering pizza when he was approached by two men who threatened him with a firearm and demanded his personal belongings and the keys to his vehicles.

The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle, police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspects are described as black males, one about 5’10”, the other 5’6” with a husky build. Each was wearing a ski mask.

The stolen vehicle was a 2005 white Toyota Prius with Virginia tags.