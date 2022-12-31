Police: Off-duty officer helps capture alleged bank robber

An off-duty Fairfax County police officer assisted with the Dec. 28 arrest of a 37-year-old Maryland man whom authorities think is connected multiple regional bank robberies.

According to police, the suspect, Zachary Allen Hunter, entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston on Dec. 28 at 9:28 a.m.

Hunter allegedly implied he had a firearm and passed a note demanding currency. He left the bank and fled the area in a Mercedes sedan, police said.

Officers saturated the area and monitored exits of local highways. An off-duty officer heard the sirens and began monitoring his radio. The officer then saw the Mercedes turn down Lincoln Lane in Tysons, but the vehicle did not exit, police said.

The off-duty officer directed other officers to the location and they took Hunter into custody after finding him slouched inside the vehicle, police said.

Authorities on Dec. 28 charged Hunter with one count of robbery and held him without bond. Police recovered the money, but did not find a firearm, officials said.

County police detectives think Hunter may have been involved in multiple bank robberies in the region. Detectives continue to coordinate with the department’s local and federal partners for further charges.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this incident or other similar ones to call the police department’s Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 5. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 and should leave contact information if they wish for a detective to follow up with them.