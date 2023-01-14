34.1 F
Tysons
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Oakton man charged with hit-and-run, DWI
Police: Oakton man charged with hit-and-run, DWI

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
A vehicle being driven north on Park Street on Jan. 8 at 7:32 p.m. crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle near the road’s intersection with Fardale Street, S.E., Vienna police said.

The striking vehicle’s driver reportedly fled the scene of the accident.

Police located the striking vehicle at Nutley Street and Marshall Road, S.W., after a local resident reported there was a driver asleep in the vehicle. The keys were in the ignition and the vehicle was running, police said.
Upon interacting with the driver, police detected signs of impairment.

After the driver failed a series of field-sobriety tests, police arrested the 51-year-old Oakton man and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities took a sample of his blood for analysis and charged him with hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated.

