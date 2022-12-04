Police: Numerous brandishing incidents reported countywide

The Arlington County Police Department has reported a host of brandishing incidents in recent days.

• On Nov. 25 at 8:33 a.m., a woman was driving on southbound Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road when the male driver of another vehicle began yelling at her and allegedly displayed a firearm, Arlington police said.

The victim exited the highway and contacted police. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified and a warrant for brandishing was obtained, police said. The investigation is continuing.

• On Nov. 26 at 8:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of 9th Road South for a report of a person with a gun, Arlington police said.

According to police, the suspect was holding a weapon outside a business when he became involved in a verbal dispute with two individuals.

Responding officers located the male suspect in the area and detained him without incident, police said.

No firearm was located on the suspect.

Prosecution was not desired by either of the reporting parties, and the individual was released on scene.

• On Nov. 29 at 2:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Langston Boulevard for a later report of a brandishing, Arlington police said.

Investigation determined that two individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute that escalated when one suspect displayed a firearm and threatened the other, police said. The victim then went to the county police headquarters to report the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his early 20s, 5’10” or 5’11”, with a thin build, black hair and wearing glasses.

• On Nov. 30 at 2:26 a.m., officers responding to an incident in the 2800 block of Potomac Avenue made contact with the victim, who was no longer on the scene, and determined that the victim and a suspect had been involved in a verbal dispute which escalated when the suspect allegedly made threatening statements and brandished a firearm, Arlington police said.

The victim was able to leave the scene safely; no injuries were reported.

The victim was provided with information about the process of obtaining warrants.

• On Dec. 1 at 3:04 a.m., a man entered a store in the 3000 block of Washington Boulevard and became engaged in a dispute with a clerk after being told he could not purchase alcohol after midnight, Arlington police said.

During the incident, the suspect lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun in the waistband before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male.

• On Dec. 1 at 3:14 p.m., two individuals entered a store in the 1100 block of South Hayes and took merchandise without paying, Arlington police said.

A store employee followed the suspects into a parking area, where they entered a vehicle driven by a third individual. One of the suspects then rolled down a window and displayed a firearm before the suspects fled.

The suspects are described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall. The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 5’10”. The vehicle is described as a black pickup truck with heavily tinted windows.