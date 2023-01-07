Police: Neighbors evacuated as disorderly man holes up in apartment

Vienna police officers on Jan. 2 at 2:48 p.m. responded to a report of a male resident who allegedly was acting disorderly and throwing objects from his second-story balcony in the 200 block of Park Terrace Court, S.E.

According to police, the man began a confrontation with two other people and allegedly threw glass jars and metal objects at them. The two other people immediately went to the magistrate’s office to obtain warrants.

The Vienna Police Department had warrants on file for the suspect because of prior calls for service. Officers attempted to speak to him, but he allegedly continued to act disorderly, throw objects and make threats toward officers and others in the area.

Fairfax County police and city of Fairfax police K-9 units responded to assist in negotiating with the man. Authorities evacuated the building’s other residents for their safety. After several hours, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department’s tactical unit were able to extract the resident from his condo. Rescue personnel took the man to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Once medical staff cleared him, police took the resident to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served him with warrants charging three counts of misdemeanor assault, as well as destruction of property, violating a protective order and a felony warrant from Prince William County police charging him with making written threats to do bodily harm.