Police: Multiple vehicles stolen across North Arlington

Between Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 7:45 a.m., five vehicles were reported stolen in relative proximity to one another, while another was rummaged through with cash and sunglasses stolen, Arlington police said.

The incidents occurred in the 5300 block of 27th Street North, the 5000 block of 36th Street North, the 2300 block of North Nottingham Street, the 6000 block of 27th Street North and the 6000 block of 28th Street North.

Vehicles that were taken included a 2017 Toyota Rav4; 2020 Kia Telluride; 2021 Range Rover Sport; and 2017 Honda Odyssey. (No description was provided for the fifth.) All vehicles had Virginia license places except for the Rav4, which was licensed in Massachusetts.