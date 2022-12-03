50.1 F
Tysons
Saturday, December 3, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonPolice: Multiple armed-robbery incidents reported
ArlingtonNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Multiple armed-robbery incidents reported

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
(Arlington County government photo)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Arlington County Police Department reported a number of armed-robbery incidents over the past week.

• On Nov. 25 at 4:36 a.m., an individual was walking in the area of 7th Street South and South Walter Reed Drive when two individuals approached, threatened him with what he thought was a firearm and demanded his personal belongings.

The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s wallet and phone.

The suspects are described as a black male and a male of unknown race.

Sponsored

• On Nov. 28 at 7:16 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2400 block of Richmond Highway, brandished a weapon, demanded money and, after receiving it, fled the scene, Arlington police said.

Responding officers established a perimeter, receiving assistance from a U.S. Park Police helicopter. The suspect was taken into custody near East Potomac Park.

During a search of the individual, a BB gun was recovered, police said.

The suspect – 31-year-old Mark Moore of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged by Arlington police with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while the active subject of a protective order.

U.S. Park Police held the suspect on other charges related to the incident, Arlington police said.

Previous article
Police: Malicious-wounding incidents involve hands, spatula
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: Malicious-wounding incidents involve hands, spatula

Arlington County police reported a number of malicious-wounding incidents over the past week. • On Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m.,...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.