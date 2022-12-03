Police: Multiple armed-robbery incidents reported

The Arlington County Police Department reported a number of armed-robbery incidents over the past week.

• On Nov. 25 at 4:36 a.m., an individual was walking in the area of 7th Street South and South Walter Reed Drive when two individuals approached, threatened him with what he thought was a firearm and demanded his personal belongings.

The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s wallet and phone.

The suspects are described as a black male and a male of unknown race.

• On Nov. 28 at 7:16 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2400 block of Richmond Highway, brandished a weapon, demanded money and, after receiving it, fled the scene, Arlington police said.

Responding officers established a perimeter, receiving assistance from a U.S. Park Police helicopter. The suspect was taken into custody near East Potomac Park.

During a search of the individual, a BB gun was recovered, police said.

The suspect – 31-year-old Mark Moore of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged by Arlington police with armed robbery, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while the active subject of a protective order.

U.S. Park Police held the suspect on other charges related to the incident, Arlington police said.