Police: Mother, daughter charged after boozy underage party

Vienna police officers responded on Nov. 12 at 10:24 p.m. to the report of a loud party involving several underage people in the 500 block of Delano Drive, S.E.

The party immediately began to disperse when officers arrived.

The homeowner’s daughter advised that her mother had allowed the party and purchased alcohol for the group.

Police issued summonses both to the homeowner, a 49-year-old woman, and her 18-year-old daughter, which charged both with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police released both women on their signatures.