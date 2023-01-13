Police: McLean acupuncturist charged with sexual assault

Fairfax County police on Jan. 10 arrested a 64-year-old man for offenses he allegedly committed while performing acupuncture last summer at a Tysons facility.

On July 14 and 18, 2022, the female victim received acupuncture treatment at the Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM), 1980 Gallows Road.

During the treatment, Dr. Chang Hee Kim, a licensed acupuncturist, allegedly unlawfully touched her genital area. The vitim later reported the incidents, police said.

Detectives consulted with subject-matter experts, conducted interviews and determined Kim’s examination was beyond the scope of a medical examination, police said.

Detectives on Jan. 6 obtained warrants for two counts of aggravated sexual battery. Kim on Jan. 10 turned himself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detection Center and authorities gave him a $2,000 secured bond.

Detectives learned Kim has been a licensed acupuncturist in Virginia since 2005 and served as VUIM’s director of clinical operations since 2015.

Throughout the investigation, VUIM cooperated with detectives, police said.

Kim also was employed as an acupuncturist at other medical facilities in the region and worked at an acupuncture clinic in California before arriving in Virginia, police said.