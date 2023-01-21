Police: Man, woman of no fixed address arrested for assault

On Jan. 19 at 12:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Fairfax Drive for a report of an assault in progress, Arlington police said.

According to police, a woman entered the business, concealed merchandise and attempted to exit without payment. When an employee confronted the suspect, the suspect physically assaulted the employee, police said.

A male suspect then approached and physically assaulted the employee, then the two fled the scene, police said.

Responding officers located the suspects in the area and took them into custody.

The first suspect – 29-year-old Ashley Campbell of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with robbery. The second suspect – 37-year-old Adrian Smith of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery. Both suspects were held without bond.