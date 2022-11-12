65.5 F
Tysons
Saturday, November 12, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonPolice: Man trying to break up dispute gets sent to hospital
ArlingtonNewsPublic Safety
Updated:

Police: Man trying to break up dispute gets sent to hospital

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
man in white scrub suit lying on hospital bed
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

n Nov. 5 at 12:28 a.m., a man attempted to break up a verbal dispute in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard when a suspect allegedly struck, causing injury, Arlington police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening. The suspect was located on the scene and taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect – 30-year-old Antoine Douglas of Arlington – was arrested, charged with malicious wounding and was held without bond.

Previous article
Police: Gun discharges during packaging attempt
Next article
Police: Juvenile displays taser device during shoplifting attempt
- Advertisement -

Latest News

SportsDeb Kolt -

PHOTOS: O’Connell battles Paul VI in football

Two local Catholic-school football squads, Bishop O'Connell and Paul VI, squared off Nov. 4, with Paul VI winning the...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.