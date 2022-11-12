Police: Man trying to break up dispute gets sent to hospital

n Nov. 5 at 12:28 a.m., a man attempted to break up a verbal dispute in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard when a suspect allegedly struck, causing injury, Arlington police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening. The suspect was located on the scene and taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect – 30-year-old Antoine Douglas of Arlington – was arrested, charged with malicious wounding and was held without bond.