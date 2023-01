On Jan. 20 at about 9:30 a.m., a man approached a woman in the 1900 block of North Lynn Street and asked for directions, Arlington police said.

During the course of the encounter, the suspect hugged the victim and touched her inappropriately, police said. The suspect then left the area on foot.

The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 5 feet tall or 5’1”, with a larger build.