Saturday, December 31, 2022
Man displays his shortcomings to unwilling victim
Police: Man displays his shortcomings to unwilling victim

(Arlington County government photo)

On Dec. 24 at 1:34 p.m., a woman was inside a building in the 1600 block of North Inglewood Street when a man approached her and attempted to engage her in conversation, Arlington police said.

The suspect then left the area, but returned a short time later with his pants down and exposing himself, police said.

The victim was able to exit the building, returning a short time later to find the suspect was no longer in the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7”, with a thin build and bald head.

Police: Deadly crash appears due to medical emergency
Witness reports verbal confrontation escalates to assault
ArlingtonSun Gazette Newspapers -

Police: As suspects surround vehicle, driver flees

On Dec. 27 at 12:28 a.m., an individual exited a business in the 3100 block of 10th Street North...
