Police: Man displays his shortcomings to unwilling victim

On Dec. 24 at 1:34 p.m., a woman was inside a building in the 1600 block of North Inglewood Street when a man approached her and attempted to engage her in conversation, Arlington police said.

The suspect then left the area, but returned a short time later with his pants down and exposing himself, police said.

The victim was able to exit the building, returning a short time later to find the suspect was no longer in the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7”, with a thin build and bald head.